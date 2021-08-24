Facebook resumes Oculus Quest 2 sale after a month-long halt

Following an almost month-long halt in sales, you can finally purchase the Oculus Quest 2 again, and this time, the headset comes with extra storage at no additional cost.
Last December, a small number of Oculus Quest 2 users experienced skin irritation due to the VR headset’s foam cushion gasket, prompting Facebook to halt the headset’s sale. Further, the company issued a joint voluntary recall with Health Canada and the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) to replace the facial foam gasket.
Facebook has sold nearly 4 million Oculus Quest 2 headsets in the United States and about 172,600 in Canada, with 5,716 and 758 reports of skin reactions to the Quest 2’s internal gasket in each nation, respectively.
The wait is over. The new 128GB Quest 2 has arrived. With twice the room for games and entertainment, at the same price of $299, more is definitely more.
Grab yours now: https://t.co/bQjcmxYkvg pic.twitter.com/8BeblTVomt
— Oculus (@oculus) August 24, 2021
Now, the company offers a new and improved facial foam interface with the headset, allowing Facebook to resume sales. Best of all, the base model’s storage has been bumped up from 64 to 128GB at no additional cost.
You can pick up the new 128GB version of the Oculus Quest 2 for $459. There’s a 256GB variant, too, but it is currently unavailable.
Source: @Oculus
Comments