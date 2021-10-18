Apple launches $25 ‘Polishing cloth’ for display cleaning

During its event, along with the new MacBook Pro and 3rd-gen AirPods, Apple also revealed what will surely go down as its best product yet — a $25 ‘Polishing Cloth’ designed for cleaning its displays.

In all seriousness, as someone who cleans their iPhone 13 Pro and MacBook Pro (2020) multiple times a week, I’m actually planning to purchase this cloth.

“Made with soft, non-abrasive material, the Polishing Cloth cleans any Apple display, including nano-texture glass, safely and effectively,” reads the cloth’s description on Apple’s website.

The tech giant lists the Polishing Cloth as being compatible with nearly all of its products that feature a display, including the pricey Pro Display XDR, the iPhone 13 series, the Apple Watch Series 7 and more. While the fact that Apple is charging $25 piece of fabric is undeniably funny, if you've applied as many screen protectors as me, you'll know that not every screen cleaning cloth is built the same. If Apple's Polishing Cloth doesn't scratch my screen and is durable, I'd be willing to drop $25 on it. When my cloth arrives later this month, I plan to write a short review of it, so keep an eye out on MobileSyrup.

Image credit: Apple