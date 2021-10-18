Apple’s new MacBook Pro features a display notch, an SD card slot and an entirely new design

After months of rumours, Apple has officially revealed its refreshed MacBook Pro.

Most notably, alongside an entirely new design that’s a little more squared-off, the laptop features an HDMI port, an SD card slot and MagSafe 3. In several ways, the latest version of Apple’s laptop seems to indicate that the tech giant took the criticism surrounding its 2016 MacBook redesign to heart.

The new MacBook Pro also features three USB-C/Thunderbolt ports. That said, USB-A has not made its return to the laptop, so the dongle life isn’t quite over.

Regarding its display, Apple says that the laptops’ screen is 24 percent thinner and will be available in two sizes, including 14.2-inches and 16.2-inches. The new MacBook Pro’s screen also features a 120Hz refresh rate and MiniLED technology, similar to the 12.9-inch iPad Pro. The 14.2-inch version of the MacBook Pro features a 3,024 x 1,964 pixel resolution, while the 16.2-inch iteration features a 3,456 x 2,234 pixel resolution.

It’s worth noting that both laptops feature a display notch for the built-in camera but not Face ID authentication, as some rumours indicated. Speaking of its built-in camera, Apple says that the laptop’s shooter features a 1080p resolution with an f/2.0 aperture four-element lens. In terms of differences between the two versions of the Pro, the 16-inch MacBook Pro features a six-speaker system with tweeters roughly two times larger.

The laptops’ keyboard has also been revamped to remove the ill-fated Touch Bar in favour standard physical function keys. That said keyboard still features the scissor switch mechanism Apple introduced a few years ago.

During the event, Apple confirmed that the new MacBook Pro features updated versions of its M1 chip called the M1 Pro and the M1 Max. Apple says that this new chip has been designed specifically with the MacBook Pro in mind. The M1 Pro is 70 percent more powerful than last year’s M1 chip, and features a 5-nanometer 10-core chip with eight high-performance cores and two efficiency cores.

The M1 Max, on the other hand, features twice the memory bandwidth as the M1 Pro and includes 32 graphics cores. Other differences include support for up to 64GB of memory with the M1 Max chip.

The 14-inch MacBook Pro starts at $2,499,and the 16-inch starts at $3,139 in Canada. Both laptops are available to pre-order now and start shipping on October 26th.

Image credit: Apple