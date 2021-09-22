Microsoft aiming for sustainability, accessibility and productivity with its new accessories

Microsoft’s Surface event’s showstopper was definitely the all-new Surface Laptop Studio, however, the company did release a few Surface accessories alongside too, including the pebble-looking Ocean Plastic Mouse, the handy Surface Adaptive Kit and the latest Surface Slim Pen 2.

Ocean Plastic Mouse

Kicking off the new accessory list is Microsoft’s Ocean Plastic Mouse, which, as the name suggests is made out of recycled ocean plastic. However, not entirely. The outer shell is 20 percent recycled ocean plastic while the product’s box is made out of 100 percent recyclable materials.

According to Microsoft, plastic trash collected from the seas and waterways is cleaned and processed into reusable plastic resin pellets. These recycled pellets are then ground up and used in the mouse’s shell.

The wireless mouse features Bluetooth connectivity and solid 12-month battery life from a single AA battery. Weighing in at 84g, the mouse features three customizable buttons (with the Mouse and Keyboard center software) along with Microsoft’s Swift Pair for quick and easy Bluetooth pairing.

Microsoft’s Ocean Plastic Mouse is compatible with any device running Windows 11 Home/Pro or Windows 10/8.1 and will be available to pre-order today for $34.99.

Surface Adaptive Kit

The Surface Adaptive Kit is Microsoft’s new solution to making its products easier to use and navigate. Essentially, the kit is just a bunch of differently coloured and sized stickers that can be attached to critical keys, ports and cables for easy identification. The stickers have three-dimensional bumps, allowing visually impaired individuals to identify the key, port or cable that they are looking for.

Further, the kit also includes a ring opener and a pull tab opener that provides increased leverage while opening the lid of a Surface product. According to Microsoft, the Surface Adaptive Kit is compatible with Surface Laptop 4, Surface Laptop 3, Surface Laptop Studio, Surface Pro 7, Surface Pro 7+, Surface Pro 8, Surface Book 3, Surface Dock 2, Microsoft Designer Compact Keyboard, Microsoft Number Pad and Microsoft Bluetooth Keyboard, however, considering that the kit comprises of stickers, I don’t they are limited to Microsoft’s products and can be used universally.

The Surface Adaptive Kit is available to pre-order starting today for $14.99.

Surface Slim Pen 2

Microsoft’s latest Surface Slim Pen 2 has a built-in haptic motor that the company claims will provide a highly tactile experience, similar to using a real ink pen. However, the feature is limited to use with only the Surface Pro 8 and the Surface Laptop Studio.

The stylus has a sharper tip, which Microsoft says will allow it to be exceptionally accurate and deliver high-precision shading for artists. Further, the stylus can charge wirelessly when stored in the Surface Type Cover, when attached to the Surface Laptop Studio or with the Surface Duo 2 Pen Charging Case.

The matte black Slim Pen 2 boasts Bluetooth Wireless 5.0 technology and has two buttons, one on the side and one on the top with eraser functionality with up to 15 hours of battery life on a single charge.

The accessory is compatible with several devices, including the Surface Laptop Studio. Surface Pro 3 – Pro 8, Surface Pro X, Surface Duo, Surface Duo 2, Surface Go, Surface Go 2, Surface Go 3, Surface Hub 2S, Surface Laptop 1-4 , Surface Studio 1 and 2, Surface Book 1-3 and any non-Surface device that support Microsoft Pen Protocol (MPP). You can check if your device supports MPP here.

The Surface Slim Pen 2 is available to pre-order starting today for $169.99.

Click here to learn more about the full line of products revealed at the 2021 Microsoft Surface event.