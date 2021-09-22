Microsoft’s Surface Laptop Studio looks like a MacBook with a Surface kickstand

Microsoft unveiled several new devices at its September Surface event, including the all-new Surface Laptop Studio.

What stands out most about Microsoft’s newest laptop is its unique hinge. The Laptop Studio seems to be one part Surface Pro and one part Surface Laptop for one wholly weird device. Users will be able to open and use the Laptop Studio like a typical laptop or adjust the screen to make it comfortable for drawing and even lie it (almost) flat like a tablet.

The Laptop Studio boasts a 14.4-inch ‘PixelSense Flow’ touchscreen with up to a 120Hz refresh rate and a resolution of 2400 x 1600 pixels (201ppi). The Studio retains the Surface line’s classic 3:2 aspect ratio as well.

It runs Windows 11 and sports Intel’s 11th Gen Core H35 i5-11300H or i7-11370H CPUs with 16 or 32GB of RAM. For graphics, customers can configure the Studio with either Intel’s Iris Xe graphics on the i5 or Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 3050 Ti on the i7. There are some other options for commercial versions of the Studio.

Additionally, the Laptop Studio sports Microsoft’s new Surface Slim Pen 2 and ‘Quad Omnisonic’ speakers with Dolby Atmos. For ports, the Laptop Studio offers a Surface Connect port, two USB 4.0 ports with Thunderbolt 4 support and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Microsoft highlights the Surface Laptop Studio as a great option for creators, with powerful performance and tools designed for creators to draw, sketch, design, and more.

The Surface Laptop Studio will cost $2,049 in Canada and will be available for pre-order starting today on Microsoft’s website. It will go on sale starting October 5th.

Those interested can learn more about the Surface Laptop Studio on Microsoft’s website.

Images credit: Microsoft