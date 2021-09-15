Here are Amazon Canada’s top gaming deals for the day

Amazon Canada’s Deals Store has a bunch of gaming accessories, monitors, consoles and peripherals, including the Nintendo Switch, Samsung 34-inch Odyssey G5 gaming monitor, SteelSeries Arctis 5 gaming headset and more on sale.
Check out some of the deals below:
Samsung monitors
- Samsung LS32A800NMNXGO 32-inch 4K UHD 60 Hz- Height Adjustable Stand: Now $398, was $549
- Samsung LC24RG50FQNXZA 24-inch 144Hz Curved Gaming Monitor: Now $228, was $349
- Samsung 34-inch Odyssey G5 Gaming Monitor – UWQHD 165Hz HDR AMD FreeSync (2020): Now $598, was $699.98
- Samsung Monitor T55 32-inchCurved Monitor (LC32T550FDNXZA) – Curved, 1000R, 1080P, 4ms, AMD Freesync, HDMI, DP: Now $328, was $379
- Nintendo Switch
- Luigi’s Mansion 3 – Standard Edition: Now $75.98, was $79.99
- New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe Switch – Deluxe Edition: Now $75.99, was $79.99
- Nintendo Switch with Neon Blue and Neon Red Joy‑Con: Now $379.96, was $399.99
- Final Fantasy XII The Zodiac Age – Nintendo Switch: Now $19.99, was $39.29
- Super Mario Maker 2 – Standard Edition: Now $70.93, was $79.99
Find more Nintendo Switch games on sale here.
PlayStation
- 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim – Playstation 4: Now $54.17, was $69.99
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – PlayStation 5: Now $71.93, was $79.99
- The Last of Us Part II – PlayStation 4: Now $39.96, was $49.99
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition – PlayStation 4: Now $59.96, was $79.96
- NBA 2K21 – PlayStation 5 – Standard Edition: Now $19.96, was $49.99
- Nier Replicant Ver.1.2247448713 – PlayStation 4: Now $71.76, was $79.96
- Outriders Day One Edition – 13200 PlayStation 5: Now $39.96, was $79.96
- Persona 5 Strikers – PlayStation 4: Now $49.99, was $79.99
Find more PlayStation games on sale here.
Xbox
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – Xbox One – Edition – Xbox One Edition: Now $48, was $79.99
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War – Xbox Series X: Now $50.02, was $59.99
- Gears Tactics (Xbox Series X/Xbox One): Now $21.89, was $49.99
- Judgment – Xbox Series X: Now $39.96, was $45.15
- WWE 2K Battlegrounds – Xbox One – Xbox one Edition: Now $14.99, was $19.99
- Xbox Live Gold: 12 Month Membership — [Digital Code]: Now $59.99, was $69.99
Find more Xbox games on sale here.
Other gaming deals
- Razer Kraken X Ultralight Gaming Headset: 7.1 Surround Sound: Now $49.99, was $69.99
- Razer DeathAdder V2 – Wired Gaming Mouse – Optical Mouse Switch: Now $59.99, was $99.99
- Cooler Master NR200 White SFF Small Form Factor Mini-ITX Case with Vented Panel, Triple-Slot GPU, Tool-Free and 360 Degree Accessibility, Without PCI Riser: Now $77.05, was $91.99
- Razer Goliathus Extended Chroma Gaming Mousepad: Customizable Chroma RGB Lighting – Soft, Cloth Material – Balanced Control & Speed – Non-Slip Rubber Base – Mercury White: Now $64.90, was $79.99
- Drop ALT High-Profile Mechanical Keyboard — 65% (67 Key) Gaming Keyboard, Hot-Swap Switches, Programmable Macros, RGB LED Backlighting, USB-C, Doubleshot PBT, Aluminum Frame (Halo True, Black): Now $377.43, was $397.41
- SteelSeries Arctis 5 Gaming Headset – DTS Headphone:X v2.0 7.1 Surround Sound – RGB Illuminated Earcups – for PC and PS4 – Black: Now $104.99, was $124.99
- Ducky One 2 Mini Black RGB – Cherry MX Red Switch – Version 2 (Year of the Rat Spacebar): Now $158.98, was $169.99
TP-Link Wi-Fi range extenders
- TP-Link AC1900 WiFi Range Extender RE550 – Covers up to 2,800 Sq.ft. and 35 Devices, Up to 1900Mbps, Dual Band WiFi Repeater with Gigabit Port and AP Mode: Now $69.99,
- TP-Link AX1500 WiFi 6 Range Extender RE505X – Covers up to 1,500 Sq.ft and 25 Devices, Up to 1500Mbps, Dual Band WiFi Repeater with Gigabit Port: Now $79.98, was $89.99
Asus deals
- Asus C434TA-DSM4T ASUS Chromebook Flip C434 2-in-1 Laptop 14-inch touchscreen, Full HD 4-Way NanoEdge: Now $429, was $499
- Asus Chromebook Flip CX5, 15.6-inch Touchscreen Full HD NanoEdge Touchscreen Display, Intel Core i3-1115G4, 128GB PCIe SSD, 8GB RAM: Now $649, was $799
- ASUS Desktop S500SA, Intel Core i7-10700, 16GB DDR4 RAM, 256GB PCIe SSD + 1TB HDD, TPM, Wi-Fi 6: Now $999, was $1,199
- Asus ROG Strix G15 (2021) Gaming Laptop, 15.6-inch 300Hz IPS Type FHD Display, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060, AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX, 16GB DDR4, 512GB PCIe SSD: Now $1,749, was $1,849
