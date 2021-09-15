Staples’ monitor sale discounts the Asus ZenScreen portable monitor

Staples is currently hosting a ‘Big Monitor Event’ with entertainment, gaming, and everyday use monitors up to 50 percent off. Check out the deals below:
- ASUS 23.8″ IPS Frameless Monitor with AMD FreeSync Technology: Now $169.99, was $199.99
- Acer 27-inch R271 Bbix Ultra-Thin LED IPS Monitor with AMD FreeSync Technology: Now $189.99, was $279.99
- HP 23.8″ FHD IPS Monitor: Now $179.99, was $219.99
- LG 29″ UltraWide WFHD IPS Gaming Monitor with AMD FreeSync: Now $229.99, was $319.99
- LG 31.5” UltraGear FHD Gaming Monitor with NVIDIA G-SYNC: Now $249.99, was $349.99
- HP 27″ FHD IPS Monitor: Now $219.99, was $279.99
- ASUS ZenScreen 15.6″ LCD IPS Portable Monitor: Now $299.99, was $319.99
- Acer EB321HQU Dbmidphx 31.5″ WQHD IPS Monitor: Now $259.99, was $379.99
- MSI OPTIX 27″ VA Widescreen Curved Gaming Monitor with AMD FreeSync Technology: Now $249.99, was $319.99
- Samsung 32″ VA Curved Monitor with Optimal Curvature: Now $329.99, was $379.99
- Acer RG241Y Pbiipx 24″ Class IPS Monitor with AMD FreeSync: Now $199.99, was $249.99
Staples also has a single arm and dual-arm monitor mount on sale for $89.99 and $109.99, respectively. Staples’ Big Monitor Event is set to end on September 21st at 11:59 pm. Follow the link to visit the event page.
