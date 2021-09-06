Apple Watch Series 7 will reportedly be scarce post-launch

Despite claims that the Apple Watch Series 7 is experiencing production snags, Apple is allegedly still preparing to unveil the new device alongside the iPhone 13 sometime this month.

According to Mark Gurman’s weekly Power On newsletter, Apple’s manufacturing problems with the Apple Watch Series 7 might result in one of three scenarios.

There will be no Apple Watch Series 7 announcement until production issues have been resolved Apple announces the Apple Watch Series 7 and makes it available in limited quantities Apple unveils the watch but does not make it available for purchase until later.

According to Gurman, the smartwatch will most likely be introduced alongside the iPhone 13 this month, with the watch shipping with a delay and in limited quantities.

“But if you can’t wait to get the new watch, you may have to. My colleague Debby Wu and I reported that the new display is causing production headaches. When that happens with a new product, there are typically three outcomes: The announcement is delayed until the issues are fixed, the product launches on time in small quantities, or the device is announced on time but goes on sale later,” says Gurman.

“I’m led to believe that we’ll see an announcement during the usual September event alongside the iPhone, but there will be a mix of the models shipping late or in small quantities. That shouldn’t be too unfamiliar to those who witnessed the original Apple Watch launch in 2015.”

Rumours have suggested the Apple Watch Series 7 would offer a slightly larger screen, faster processor and a new, boxy case similar to the squared-off edges of the iPhone 12 line. However, these upgrades reportedly have caused manufacturing difficulties.

The Apple Watch Series 7 is just one of several products Apple is expected to launch this fall. The company will also likely unveil the iPhone 13 line, new iPads and more across several September announcement events.

Source: Bloomberg