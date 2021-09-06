Dell Canada offering Labour Day Sale with discounts on laptops, desktops, accessories and more

Dell Canada is currently offering a Labour Day sale with various gaming laptops, desktops, accessories and more on sale with free shipping.
Check out some of the deals below:
Laptops
- Inspiron 15 3000: Now $379.99, was $498.99
- XPS 13: Now $1,079.99, was $1,349.99
- XPS 15: Now $2,699.99, was $2,949.99
- Chromebook 11 2-in-1: Now $419.99, was $616.18
- Inspiron 14: Now $799.99, was $1,028.99
- Inspiron 15 2-in-1: Now $899.99, was $1,228.99
- Inspiron 16 Plus: Now $999.99, was $1,328.99
Gaming laptops
- Dell G15 Gaming Laptop: Now $799.99, was $1,048.99
- G15 Ryzen Edition Gaming Laptop: Now $1,499.99, was $1,898.99
- Alienware m15 R6 Gaming Laptop: Now $2,199.99, was $2,599.99
- Alienware M15 R4 Gaming Laptop: Now $2,149.99, was $2,399.99
- Alienware M17 R4 Gaming Laptop: Now $2,399.99, was $2,849.99
- Alienware x17 R1 Gaming Laptop: Now $2,949, was $2,999.99
- Alienware Area-51m R2 Gaming Laptop: Now $2,999.99, was $3,799.99
Gaming desktop and all-in-ones
- Inspiron 24 5000 Black All-In-One with Bipod Stand: Now $649.99, was $828.99
- Inspiron Compact Desktop: Now $799.99, was $1,078.99
- XPS Special Edition Desktop: Now $1,499.99, was $2,049.99
- Inspiron 27 7000 Silver Touch All-In-One with A-Frame Stand: Now $1,699.99, was $2,228.99
- New Alienware Aurora R12 Gaming Desktop: Now $1,699.99, was $2,199.99
- Alienware Aurora R10 Ryzen Edition Gaming Desktop: Now $1,499.99, was $1,599.99
Monitors
60Hz
- Dell 27 4K UHD Monitor – S2721QS: Now $369.99, was $679.99
- Dell 22 Monitor – SE2222H: Now $129.99, was $239.99
- Dell UltraSharp 27 Monitor – U2722D: Now $539.99
Dell UltraSharp 32 4K USB-C Monitor: U3219Q: Now $1,169.99, was $1,469.99
75Hz
- Dell 24 Monitor – SE2422H: Now $149.99, was $277.99
- Dell 27 Monitor – SE2722H: Now $189.99, was $314.99
- Dell 27 Monitor – S2721DS: Now $289.99, was $504.99
- Dell 27 USB-C Monitor – S2722DC: Now $469.99, was $629.99
144Hz and above
- Dell 27 Gaming Monitor – S2721DGF: Now $499.99, was $739.99
- Dell 34 Curved Gaming Monitor – S3422DWG: Now $599.99, was $855.91
- Alienware 38 Curved Gaming Monitor – AW3821DW: Now $1,749.99, was $2,454.99
- Dell 24 Curved Gaming Monitor – S2422HG: Now $279.99, was $400.02
- Dell 25 Gaming Monitor – S2522HG: Now $379.99, was $540.02
- Dell 27 Curved Gaming Monitor – S2721HGF: Now $299.99, was $440.02
- Dell 32 Curved Gaming Monitor – S3222DGM: Now $469.99, was $670.91
Everything else
- Dell Pro Wireless Keyboard and Mouse – KM5221W: Now $54.99, was $74.99
- Dell Multi-Device Wireless Mouse – MS5320W: Now $59.99, was $79.99
- Dell Wireless Keyboard and Mouse KM636 – White: Now $44.99, was $64.99
- Alienware Stereo Gaming Headset | AW310H: Now $74.99, was $99.99
- ALIENWARE WIRELESS GAMING MOUSE AW310M: Now $59.99, was $79.99
- Alienware Mechanical Gaming Keyboard | AW310K: Now $99.99, was $129.99
- Alienware Stereo Gaming Headset AW310H, Mechanical Gaming Keyboard AW310K and Wireless Gaming Mouse AW310M: Now $229.99, was $309.99
- SteelSeries Arctis 7 – 2019 Edition: Now $159.99, was $189.99
- SteelSeries Arctis 5 – 2019 Edition: Now $109.99, was $124.99
A full list of products under Dell’s Labour Day sale can be found here.
- Source: Dell