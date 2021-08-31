Samsung shows off new 75 and 85-inch touchscreen display boards

Samsung has announced its new next-gen interactive touchscreen display board for classrooms and boardrooms called the Display Flip 3.0. The company says the new line of displays, which comes in 75-inch and 85-inch sizes, was “developed specifically to maintain productivity for those individuals working, learning, and teaching from home.”

According to Samsung, the new Flip lineup of displays brings enhanced safety features, including a shatter-resistant screen that can withstand a 500g ball dropped from a distance of 1 meter. The line also brings 4K ultra-high definition (UHD) picture quality, data security protocols, expanded collaboration touchpoint options and on-screen visual clarity.

The display is wall-mounted and designed for users to write and draw on it, and it allows a team of up to 20 people to work concurrently by synchronizing personal devices for real-time content sharing.

Samsung also states that the new interactive Display Flip 3.0 guarantees that private information or classified documents remain in the hands of the appropriate people. Managers, teachers, your boss, or whoever is presenting can lock the display, remove vital material from view and use a six-digit lock system.

The whole Samsung Interactive Display Flip product line includes a diverse range of connectivity options, such as USB, HDMI, Display Ports, NFC, screen sharing, and the recently introduced OPS (Open pluggable Specification) slot. In addition, for your video conferencing requirements, the display line has built-in software such as Google Duo (coming in December 2021) and Microsoft Teams.

Samsung hasn’t announced any availability date or pricing for the new lineup in Canada. MobileSyrup has reached out to Samsung and this story will be updated when more information is available. That said, Samsung Canada’s website does list the device, indicating that it will probably release here.

Image credit: Samsung

Source: Samsung