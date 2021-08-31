Google Calendar’s new update will assist you in better organizing your workdays

Google Calendar’s new ‘Time Insights’ feature is here to assist you in better organizing your workdays, allowing you to view “how your time is spent across meetings and collaborators.”

According to Google, the aim of Time Insights is for you to acquire a better knowledge of how your time is spent, allowing you to make changes if you’re spending too much time on Microsoft Teams, Zoom or any other video conference room. You can get a detailed breakdown of your calendar, including working hours and meeting times.

Further, Google explains how the shift to remote working due to the pandemic has brought the need for virtual meetings, a lot of them. “Some people have more meetings and may feel less control over how their work time is spent. Time Insights can show you this data, and help you plan your time better,” reads Google’s blog post.

The new feature can emphasize the days and hours when you are most likely to be in meetings. You’ll also get a time breakdown, including the average amount of time spent in meetings each day and information about the persons with whom you have the most meetings. When you hover your mouse over a person, Google Calendar will highlight all of the meetings in which they were and are involved.

Time Insights will be available exclusively on web calendars and not on mobile devices. The insights are normally only accessible to you, but if you manage other people’s calendars and they have allowed the “manage sharing access” permission, you will be able to see their Time Insights as well and vice versa.

Customers of Google Workspace Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, Education Plus, and Nonprofits will be able to use the new feature.

The feature has started rolling out for admins, whereas end-users under the rapid release domain can expect the feature to start rolling out on September 6th and could potentially take up to 15 days or more for the feature to become completely active.

For end-users under the ‘Schedule Release’ domain, the ‘Time Insights’ feature will begin rolling out on September 20th and could take up to 15 days or more to be fully available.

Learn more about Google’s Time Insights here.

Image credit: Google

Source: Google