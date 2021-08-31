Samsung brings ‘Battery Protect’ feature to Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3

Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 include a new feature that was previously exclusive to the company’s tablets called ‘Protect Battery.’

You can find the functionality in the ‘Settings’ app by accessing the ‘Device Care’ option, tapping on ‘Battery,’ then ‘More Battery’ and lastly, ‘Protect battery.’ As you likely already guessed, the Protect Battery setting aims to protect the health of the foldable smartphones’ batteries by preventing them from charging past 85 percent.

Charging smartphone batteries to their full capacity isn’t great for battery life in the long run. It stresses the battery and results in an overall shorter lifespan.

The feature is currently only available on Samsung tablets and foldable phones. It’s unclear if it will become available on the company’s standard handsets.

Source: SamMobile