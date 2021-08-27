EA reveals that its next Skate title will come to PC for the first time

The Skate franchise is finally making its way to PC. The next game in the Electronic Arts franchise, Skate 4/Skate Reboot, will be released on PC along with consoles.

The same was confirmed when the game’s official Twitter account revealed the PC release on Thursday with a post that included a snippet from a skate video.

The accompanying text reads, “PC_confirmation.exe,” and the video shows a skater tre-flipping on the street, followed by kick flipping over an old CRT monitor with the Skate logo on it.

Till now, the franchise’s titles have primarily been available on Xbox and PlayStation only, however, a spinoff (Skate It) was made for the Nintendo DS, Wii, and iOS.

The upcoming Skate title, which is being developed by Vancouver-based Full Circle Studio, was announced at EA Play in June 2020. Considering that the company has already started posting little promos on social media, it looks like solid progress is being made.

While the introduction to PC is exciting news, there is still no gameplay video or even an estimated release date for the upcoming title.

Source: @skateEA