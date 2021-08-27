$54 million Telus partnership brings fibre-optic internet to Spruce Grove, Alberta

Spruce Grove, Alberta has partnered with west-coast telecom giant Telus to equip the city with a high-speed fibre optic internet network.

Through a $54 million joint investment, over 90 percent of homes and businesses in Spruce Grove are expected to gain access to Telus’ PureFibre network by the end of 2023.

According to a press release from Telus, the carrier is footing most of the bill via a $50 million investment, while the City of Spruce Grove is contributing an additional $4.25 million.

The investment will affect commercial, industrial and residential areas in the city. Work on building this new infrastructure has already begun, starting with commercial and industrial areas.

The press release also mentioned that Telus and Spruce Grove have “agreed to explore potential Smart City applications” that would presumably utilize this new citywide network.

Telus describes its PureFibre network as “the largest 100 per cent pure fibre-to-the-premise (FTTP) network in Western Canada.” The carrier first launched its ‘PureFibre 1.5 Gigabit‘ internet service in British Columbia and Alberta in June 2020.

Like Canada’s other Big Three telecom corporations, Telus has rapidly expanded its national Internet infrastructure over the last year.

The partnership in Spruce Grove is one of many projects funded by a $14.5 billion, multi-year investment from the carrier aimed at improving their infrastructure and operations specifically within Alberta.

For example, in August 2021 alone, the Alberta cities of Drayton Valley, Medicine Hat, and Brooks all gained access to Telus’ 5G network.

Source: Telus