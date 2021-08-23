Netflix Film tweets out a list of upcoming movies

Netflix Film’s Twitter account has tweeted out a number of their upcoming movies.
The list has movies starting in September until December. Movies include Zack Snyder’s Army of Thieves, Night Teeth, Worth and Afterlife of the Party.
Mark your calendars for the Netflix Films coming through the end of the year (thread)
— NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) August 23, 2021
The thread is too long to share, but you can check them all out here.
It’s pretty cool to see many of the movies coming to Netflix. And we should have the complete September guide of programming before the end of the week.
Source: Netflix Film
Comments