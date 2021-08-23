A number of former and current Apple employees have launched a website to gather testimonies from employees at all levels of the company who have been harassed or discriminated against.
The group posted the following statement on a website called AppleToo:
“For too long, Apple has evaded public scrutiny. The truth is that for many Apple workers — a reality faced disproportionately by our Black, Indigenous, and other colleagues from minoritized racial, gender, and historically marginalized groups of people — the culture of secrecy creates an opaque, intimidating fortress. When we press for accountability and redress to the persistent injustices we witness or experience in our workplace, we are faced with a pattern of isolation, degredation, and gaslighting. No more. We’ve exhausted all internal avenues. We’ve talked with our leadership. We’ve gone to the People team. We’ve escalated through Business Conduct. Nothing has changed. It’s time to Think Different.”
The initiative was started with the help of a Discord group of about 200 Apple workers and contractors. According to The Verge, about 15 current and former Apple workers were directly engaged in the initiative’s planning.
Apple workers are coming together to talk openly about issues we want addressed in our workplace.
Discrimination, harassment, and retaliation happen at #AppleToo.
If you work or worked for Apple, or a third party, connect with us at https://t.co/sQMQ22Thvf.
— Apple Workers #AppleToo (@AppleLaborers) August 23, 2021
Eight Apple employees have shared their tales on the AppleToo website since its launch.
The launch of the new website coincides with a reckoning in the IT sector about what some employees claim are inequitable and hostile work cultures. For example, a 33-year-old Ontario man sued Apple for lost wages and damages after claiming that he was dismissed from working at an Apple Store for requiring a wheelchair.
Via: The Verge
