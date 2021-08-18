A new Dialga and Palkia Edition Switch Lite is coming on November 5

This morning, Pokémon fans worldwide were treated to a bunch of fresh and exciting news about upcoming games, including the unveiling of a new special edition Nintendo Switch Lite.
The Pokémon Diamond and Pearl remakes are coming to the Nintendo Switch. To celebrate the occasion, Nintendo will launch a special version of the Switch Lite console with a design showing both Dialga and Palkia on the rear.
The Switch Lite’s design is based on the Nintendo DS Lite Dialga and Palkia Edition, which was launched in 2006, making this is a nostalgic release for Pokémon fans who have been supporting the series for a long time.
The Dialga and Palkia Edition Nintendo Switch Lite will be available on November 5th for $259.99, only a few weeks before the release of Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, which is set to release on November 19th.
The Pokémon Diamond and Pearl trailer revealed that your Pokémon would be able to follow behind you, a feature that was not available in the original title. An additional new feature includes the ability to dress up your character.
They’ve also re-added the Pokémon Contests and underground secret bases, two features available in the original titles. One difference, however, is new underground hideaways that offer Pokémon that are only available in these secret locations.
Image credit: @NintendoAmerica
Source: @NintendoAmerica
