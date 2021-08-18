During today’s Pokémon Presents, the Pokémon Company revealed more about Pokémon Brilliant Diamond, Shining Pearl, Pokémon Unite and Pokémon Legends: Arceus.
Pokémon Unite
#PokemonUNITE is coming to mobile on September 22!
Pre-register for special rewards! pic.twitter.com/r671Bs31el
— Pokémon UNITE (@PokemonUnite) August 18, 2021
Firstly, Pokémon Unite for mobile releases on September 22nd. The Presents also revealed that Mamoswine and Sylveon will be joining the game.
The Pokémon Company says that there are rewards for how many people pre-register for the mobile version of the game, for example, if more than 5 million people pre-register for the mobile variant, it unlocks a new skin for Pikachu.
Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl
Next up are the anticipated 4th generation remakes that are slated for this November.
The Pokémon Company revealed a new trailer for the game, showing off more of the world. Additionally, the trailer revealed that your Pokémon will be able to follow behind you, a feature that was not available in the original title.
An additional new feature includes the ability to dress up your character.
They’ve also re-added the Pokémon Contests and underground secret bases, two features available in the original titles. One difference, however, is new underground hideaways that offer Pokémon that are only available in these secret locations.
Thankfully, the game wasn’t delayed, as it’s still planned for November 19th.
There still seems to be no sign of any Pokémon past 4th generation in the trailer, which means this game might not have Unova, Kalos, Alola or Galar Pokémon.
You’re also able to get a free Manaphy egg via Mystery Gift until February 21st.
Finally, The Pokémon Company will release a new Dialga and Palkia Nintendo Switch Lite on November 5th.
Pokemon Legends: Arceus
During the Pokémon Presents, they also revealed a new trailer for Legends Arceus.
It showed off more of the battle mechanics, catching mechanics and new traversal mechanics. It seems like you’re able to travel on Pokémon that are not available in any other regions, such as WyrDeer, Basculegion and Hisuian Braviary.
There’s also a Hisuian Growlithe and potentially more Hisuian versions or new evolutions available in the game.
The world is also full of angry Pokémon that the trainer will have to catch and calm down, which is similar to what was available in Pokémon Colleseum.
We’re also learning that this region is called Hisui and will be called the Sinnoh region one day.
There’s a Professor Laventon who hands you either your Turtwig, Cyndaquil or Oshawott. The trainer will work as part of the Survey Corps and be sent on missions where they need to catch Pokémon to learn more about them. Your main base for the game is Jubilife Village, which turns into Jubilife City in future games.
One of the mechanics available is when you throw your Pokéball (with your Pokémon in it) beside a wild Pokémon a battle will commence. Depending on your Pokémon’s speed, they (or the enemy monster) might be able to attack multiple times at once. Agile Style and Strong Style will either let the user attack quicker or hit harder, respectively.
You can also get a free Mystery Gift Kimono Set if you pre-order Legends Arceus.
Support for Pokémon Brilliant Diamond, Shining Pearl, and Legends Arceus are coming to Pokémon Home in 2022.
Comments