PlayStation 5 now available at Costco Canada

You better move fast as the console often sells out quick

Aug 13, 2021

9:16 AM EDT

0 comments

Sony’s PlayStation 5 Ratchet & Clank console bundle is currently in stock on Costco’s website for $809.99.

The console bundle includes two DualSense wireless controllers, Astro’s Playroom (pre-installed) and a physical disk of Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart. Additionally, the purchase will also net you a one-month free membership to PlayStation Now.

It’s worth noting that you can only purchase the console if you have an active Costco membership.

If you’re interested in the sought-after console, and have a Costco membership, you better move fast as it often sells out in a matter of minutes. As of 9:15 am ET, the console still seems to be in stock.

This story will be updated when the console is no longer available.

