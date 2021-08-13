Enter our contest to win free pair of ‘Sky Blue’ Apple AirPods Max

Apple’s AirPods Max offers an impressive sound with great build quality and is extremely comfortable. However, the headphones are quite expensive in Canada.
The headphones are $779, which is absolutely ridiculous, considering Sony’s WH-1000XM4s are far more affordable, and also offer a great sound.
However, if you want one of these fabulous headphones MobileSyrup is the answer.
Subscribe to our newsletter using the form below for your chance to win the smartphone:
The AirPods Max offers high-fidelity audio, spatial audio with Dolby Atmos, active noise control, nine microphones, Apple’s H1 chip, Bluetooth 5.0 and more.
The AirPods Max we have to offer is the Sky Blue variant, and this contest ends on September 12th.
(The AirPods Max will be in its box still, and are not the headphones in the picture)
Comments