PREVIOUS|
News

Enter our contest to win free pair of ‘Sky Blue’ Apple AirPods Max

These $779 headphones could be yours for free

Aug 13, 2021

8:02 AM EDT

0 comments

AirPods Max

Apple’s AirPods Max offers an impressive sound with great build quality and is extremely comfortable. However, the headphones are quite expensive in Canada.

The headphones are $779, which is absolutely ridiculous, considering Sony’s WH-1000XM4s are far more affordable, and also offer a great sound.

However, if you want one of these fabulous headphones MobileSyrup is the answer.

Subscribe to our newsletter using the form below for your chance to win the smartphone:

The AirPods Max offers high-fidelity audio, spatial audio with Dolby Atmos, active noise control, nine microphones, Apple’s H1 chip, Bluetooth 5.0 and more.

The AirPods Max we have to offer is the Sky Blue variant, and this contest ends on September 12th.

(The AirPods Max will be in its box still, and are not the headphones in the picture)

Related Articles

News

Aug 12, 2021

12:56 PM EDT

Apple research paper outlines how AirPods could monitor respiratory rate

News

Aug 12, 2021

4:29 PM EDT

Satechi’s 24-inch M1 iMac USB-C clamp USB-A, SD card slots to Apple’s all-in-one

News

Aug 12, 2021

3:13 PM EDT

Tom Hanks’ next Apple TV+ movie to premiere in November

Contests

May 12, 2021

7:07 PM EDT

Here’s another chance to win a Bell Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

Comments