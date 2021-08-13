PREVIOUS
Pokemon to unveil more information about Diamond and Pearl remakes, Legends Arceus on August 18

Trainers, let's go!

Aug 13, 2021

10:04 AM EDT

Trainers, you ready?

The Pokémon Twitter account has tweeted out some details about a ‘Pokémon Presents’ video coming next week.

On August 18th at 9am ET/ 6am PT the company will have a video presentation showing off more information about Pokémon Brilliant Diamond, Pokémon Shining Pearl and Pokémon Legends Arceus. 

Both games take place in the Sinnoh region, with Legends Arceus taking place in a time before Pokémon Gyms.

We don’t have a lot of information about either of the games, but we know their release dates.

The Pokémon Diamond and Pearl remakes are launching on November 19th and Legends Arceus will release on January 28th.

Hopefully, this video presentation doesn’t also delay the release of either of the games.

