Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 Canadian pricing and availability

Samsung has finally announced the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3, its 2021’s pair of foldable smartphones.
The duo of devices are available now for pre-order and release on August 27th in Canada.
The 128GB Z Flip 3 costs $1,259.99 and the 256GB variant (‘Phantom Black’ only) costs $1,329.99. Meanwhile, the 256GB Z Fold 3 costs $2,269.99 CAD and the 512GB variant costs $2,409 (Phantom Black only).
With the Z Fold 3, several Canadian carriers are offering the Galaxy Buds 2, the Wireless Charger Duo and the S Pen for free. Carriers are also offering the Galaxy Buds 2 and Wireless Charger Duo for free with the Z Flip 3.
It’s worth noting that most Canadian carriers are selling the Z fold 3 and Z Flip 3 at an outright cost several hundred dollars above what Samsung charges. With this in mind, if you’re looking to buy either phone outright or even finance one of the foldables, Samsung is likely your best option.
Both foldable smartphones are available at Bell, Telus, Rogers, Fido, SaskTel and Freedom Mobile. Retailers like Best Buy and The Source are also selling the device. Specific carrier pricing will be added to this story as it becomes available.
Bell
- 128GB Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 (Black, Violet, Silver): $0 down, $52.50 per month for two years
- 256GB Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 (Black): $0 down, $55.42 per month for two years
- 256GB Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 (Black, Silver): $0 down, $94.59
- 512GB Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 (Black): $0 down, $100.42
Bell also offers ‘Device Return’ options and more, but offers the Z Flip 3 for $1,560 outright, which is $300 more than what it’s available for at Samsung. It’s even worst for the Z Fold 3, that’s $2800 outright with Bell, but actually $2,269 with Samsung.
With Bell, you’ll get the Galaxy Buds 2, Wireless Charger Duo and S Pen Fold Edition for free with the purchase of the Z Fold 3. The Z Flip 3, you’ll get Wireless Charger Duo and Galaxy Buds 2 for free.
Rogers
- 128GB Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 (Black, Violet, Silver, Green): $0 down, $35 (with Upfront Edge, so you’ll need to return the device in perfect condition at the end of two years)
- 256GB Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 (Black): $0 down, $37.50 per month for two years (with Upfront Edge, so you’ll need to return the device in perfect condition at the end of two years)
- 256GB Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 (Black, Silver, Green): $0 down, $65 per month for two years (with Upfront Edge, so you’ll need to return the device in perfect condition at the end of two years)
- 512GB Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 (Black): $0 down, $69.96 (with Upfront Edge, so you’ll need to return the device in perfect condition at the end of two years)
It’s worth noting that these are all device return pricing with Rogers. Bell also offers similar purchase options, but we try not to emphasize buy-back options. Unfortunately, Rogers’ website doesn’t reveal the other purchase offerings.
The Z Flip 3 for $1,556 outright at Rogers, which is $300 more than what it’s available for at Samsung. It’s even worst for the Z Fold 3, that’s $2803 outright with Rogers, but actually $2,269 with Samsung.
With Rogers, you’ll get the Galaxy Buds 2, Wireless Charger Duo and S Pen Fold Edition for free with the purchase of the Z Fold 3. The Z Flip 3, you’ll get Wireless Charger Duo and Galaxy Buds 2 for free.
Telus
- 128GB Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 (Black, Silver): $0 down, $57.36 per month for two years
- 256GB Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 (Black): $0 down, $60.54 per month for two years
- 256GB Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 (Black, Silver): $0 down, $103.33
- 512GB Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 (Black): $0 down, $109.42
With Telus, you’ll get the Galaxy Buds 2, Wireless Charger Duo and S Pen Fold Edition for free with the purchase of the Z Fold 3. The Z Flip 3, you’ll get Wireless Charger Duo and Galaxy Buds 2 for free.
The Z Flip 3 for $1,376.54 outright at Telus, which is $100 plus more than what it’s available for at Samsung. It’s even worst for the Z Fold 3, that’s $2860 outright with Telus, but actually $2,269 with Samsung.
