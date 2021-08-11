PREVIOUS|
News

Samsung show off new Galaxy Buds 2 with active noise-cancellation

The Buds 2 cost $189

Aug 11, 2021

10:00 AM EDT

0 comments

Samsung has unveiled the Galaxy Buds 2, the South Korean tech giant’s latest pair of wireless earbuds.

The company says that the Galaxy Buds 2 offers a comfortable design that aims to make the buds easy to wear all day long.

The earbuds feature dynamic two-way speakers with a woofer and tweeter for deep-based and high notes, as well as a “rich and balanced” sound, says Samsung.

Additionally, the Galaxy Buds 2 features active noise-cancellation and three levels of ‘Ambient Sound.’ They also utilize machine learning to help maximize call clarity, combined with three microphones.

Further, the Galaxy Buds 2 sport auto-switching technology, allowing users to easily switch between Galaxy devices, alongside Samsung’s ‘Easy Pairing’ functionality.

The Buds 2 will release in four different colours, including ‘Graphite,’ ‘White,’ ‘Olive’ and ‘Lavender.’ Further, several third-party charging cases will be available for the buds. Battery-wise the Buds 2 offers a 61mAh battery and the charging case features a 472mAh power source.

Lastly, the Buds+ will be discontinued when the Buds 2 release at the end of the month, which makes sense because, in terms of design and features, they’re very similar.

Samsung’s Galaxy Buds 2 cost $189 and will be available at a variety of retailers on August 27th.

Related Articles

News

Aug 11, 2021

8:06 AM EDT

Here’s how to watch Samsung’s Unpacked Galaxy ‘unfold’ event

News

Mar 9, 2021

6:26 PM EST

Samsung to hold next ‘Unpacked’ event on March 17

Reviews

Aug 11, 2021

10:00 AM EDT

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 Hands-on: Getting better

News

Aug 11, 2021

10:00 AM EDT

Samsung unveils foldable Galaxy Z Fold 3 with S Pen support

Comments