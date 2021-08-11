Following weeks of rumours, Samsung has finally unveiled its foldable Galaxy Z Flip 3 and the Z Fold, its two flagship-level foldable smartphones that offer a Snapdragon 888 processor, 120Hz refresh rate screens and more.
If you’re unsure what foldable is for you, it’s worth considering that the Z Fold 3 folds like a book, which means it starts out as a relatively normal smartphone and when you unfold it, it becomes a sizable tablet. The Z Flip 3, on the other hand, is a rather tall smartphone that changes into a small clamshell compact.
Ahead of the reveal of both the Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3, MobileSyrup’s Patrick O’Rourke took a look at the various advantages and disadvantages of both folding methods.
Something else worth considering is that the Z Flip 3 maxes out at 256GB of storage, while the Z Fold 3 goes up to 512GB. Moreover, the Z Fold 3 offers 12GB of RAM and the Z Flip 3 only goes up to 8GB of RAM.
Additionally, the Z Fold 3 also works with the S Pen, so if you’re missing Samsung’s Note series, the Z Fold 3 might be the option you want (we’re still not sure how much it will cost, however).
However, what’s probably the most important thing to consider is pricing.
The 128GB Z Flip 3 costs $1,259.99 and the 256GB variant (‘Phantom Black’ only) costs $1,329.99. Meanwhile, the 256GB Z Fold 3 costs $2,269.99 and the 512GB variant costs $2,409 (Phantom Black only).
This means that this year’s Z Flip 3 is cheaper than Apple’s iPhone 12 Pro Max and even Samsung’s Galaxy S21 Ultra.
If you want more on the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Z Fold 4, check out my hands-on with both foldable smartphones.
