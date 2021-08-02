PREVIOUS|
Resources

Here are the games hitting PlayStation Now in August 2021

This month's additions include Undertale, Ghostrunner and Nier: Automata

Aug 2, 2021

1:58 PM EDT

0 comments

Every month, PlayStation adds a handful of titles to its PlayStation Now game streaming service.

Now, the Japanese publisher has revealed the three new games that are hitting PS Now starting August 3rd.

Nier: Automata is an action role-playing game from PlatinumGames published by Square Enix. The title will be available on PS Now until Monday, November 1st.

Ghostrunner is a hardcore FPP slasher set in a bleak cyberpunk megastructure with lightning-fast actionThe title was developed by One More Level and published by 505 Games.

Lastly, we have Undertale, a 2D role-playing video game from the developer Toby Fox. The player takes control of a kid who has wandered into the Underground, a vast, secluded area under the Earth’s surface divided by a magical barrier.

PlayStation Now costs $11.99/month, $34.99/three months or $79.99/year.

The service offers a catalogue of more than 800 PS4, PS3 and PS2 games that can be streamed on PS4, PS5 or PC.

Find out what came to PlayStation Now in July here.

Image credit: PlayStation

Source: PlayStation

Related Articles

Features

Jul 31, 2021

11:07 AM EDT

The PlayStation 5’s SSD storage expansion is needlessly complicated

News

Jul 30, 2021

2:42 PM EDT

Horizon Forbidden West has reportedly been delayed to 2022

News

Aug 2, 2021

10:07 AM EDT

New games and apps added to Google Play Pass

Deals

Jul 30, 2021

9:26 AM EDT

Bose noise-cancelling headphones join this week’s Top Deals at Best Buy Canada

Comments