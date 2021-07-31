PREVIOUS|
Here’s the content coming to CBC Gem in August 2021

There are several new shows and movies arriving in August, including Bomb Girls, Durham County and Anne+

Jul 31, 2021

4:53 PM EDT

CBC shared the full list of movies and shows coming to its ‘Gem’ video streaming service in August.

You can view the full list of content below:

August 1

  • Black Stories Collection
    • FreeUp! Emancipation Day 2021
    • John Ware Reclaimed
    • Kenbe la: Until We Win

August 6

  • Bomb Girls (season 2)
  • Due South (season 4)
  • The Great British Baking Show (season 11) – Exclusive Canadian Premiere
  • Grand Designs Australia (season 9) – Exclusive Canadian Premiere

August 13

  • Faits Divers (season 2)
  • Durham County (season 3)
  • Iron Road
  • Coral Ghosts
  • Escape to the Chateau: DIY (season 3)
  • The Island Diaries (season 1)

August 14

  • The Bravest Knight (CBC Kids, age 6-11) – Exclusive Canadian Premiere

August 20

  • Eden – Exclusive Canadian Premiere
  • Anne+ (season 2)

CBC also gave a sneak peak of some Gem content arriving in September:

  • Stath Lets Flats (season 1)
  • Ghosts (season 2)
  • Sherlock (season 1)
  • The Hummingbird Project
  • The Story of Late Night

CBC Gem offers free viewing with ads or a $4.99 per month subscription for ad-free viewing. It’s available on iOS, Android, the web, tvOS, Fire TV and Android TV.

You can see what came to Gem in July here.

Image credit: CBC

