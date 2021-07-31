Here’s the content coming to CBC Gem in August 2021

CBC shared the full list of movies and shows coming to its ‘Gem’ video streaming service in August.
You can view the full list of content below:
August 1
- Black Stories Collection
- FreeUp! Emancipation Day 2021
- John Ware Reclaimed
- Kenbe la: Until We Win
August 6
- Bomb Girls (season 2)
- Due South (season 4)
- The Great British Baking Show (season 11) – Exclusive Canadian Premiere
- Grand Designs Australia (season 9) – Exclusive Canadian Premiere
August 13
- Faits Divers (season 2)
- Durham County (season 3)
- Iron Road
- Coral Ghosts
- Escape to the Chateau: DIY (season 3)
- The Island Diaries (season 1)
August 14
- The Bravest Knight (CBC Kids, age 6-11) – Exclusive Canadian Premiere
August 20
- Eden – Exclusive Canadian Premiere
- Anne+ (season 2)
CBC also gave a sneak peak of some Gem content arriving in September:
- Stath Lets Flats (season 1)
- Ghosts (season 2)
- Sherlock (season 1)
- The Hummingbird Project
- The Story of Late Night
CBC Gem offers free viewing with ads or a $4.99 per month subscription for ad-free viewing. It’s available on iOS, Android, the web, tvOS, Fire TV and Android TV.
You can see what came to Gem in July here.
Image credit: CBC
Comments