Microsoft accidentally leaked Halo Infinite spoilers with technical preview

The technical preview included a "small number" of campaign files that included major spoilers for the Infinite campaign

Jul 31, 2021

Halo Infinite’s multiplayer technical preview arrived this week with an unintended and potentially game-ruining surprise. Several of the game’s campaign files were included in the preview and contain spoilers for the story.

For those who care about spoilers, you’ll want to be careful what you click on the internet for the next little while (and maybe start muting terms related to Halo Infinite on social media). And don’t worry about seeing spoilers below, I won’t include any or link to any spoilers in this article.

Infinite’s creative director, Joseph Staten, confirmed the leak on Twitter, saying that Microsoft “unintentionally included a small number of #HaloInfinite campaign files in the tech preview build.”

The Verge reports that it found a plaintext dump with over 800 strings of text that appear to be from the Infinite campaign. The publication says the text describes various in-game objectives and basic plot descriptions all the way through the story. At least one string literally describes a plot twist.

The news is definitely a bummer for Halo Infinite fans who will now need to take precautions to avoid spoilers. Unfortunately, there are like to be people out there intentionally looking to spoil the game for others, which may be difficult to avoid.

Meanwhile, MobileSyrup’s Patrick O’Rourke gained access to the technical preview, so keep an eye on the website for his (spoiler free) early impressions of the multiplayer in the coming days.

Source: Joseph Staten (Twitter) Via: The Verge

