Here’s what’s coming to CBC Gem in July 2021

CBC has unveiled the full list of movies and shows that are coming to its CBC Gem video streaming service in July.
Additionally from July 9th to 22nd, CBC Gem has partnered with The Future of Film Showcase to offer 11 short films, including Wash Day, Kajanaqtuq and Faraway.
Below is all the content coming to CBC Gem in July:
July 9th
- Head High — Exclusive Canadian Premiere
- The Stand: How One Gesture Shook The World
- Suits
- Miracles — Exclusive Canadian Premiere
- Ackley Bridge Season 4: season 4
- Sports on Fire
- Paige
- Tokyo Idols
- The Departure
- Joanna Lumley’s
July 12th
- And Your Bird Can Sing — Exclusive Canadian Premiere
July 16th
- The Aliens
- Maiden
- Blackstone: season 5
- The Walrus and the Whistleblower
July 23rd
- The Day
- Due South: season 3
CBC Gem is free with ads, or $4.99/month for ad-free viewing. The service is available on iOS, Android, the web, tvOS, Fire TV and Android TV.
