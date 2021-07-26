VMedia’s RiverTV streaming app adds CBC/Radio Canada channels

VMedia’s RiverTV streaming app has added CBC/Radio-Canada’s English and French-language local channels, as well as CBC News Network and ICI RDI, to its core package.
“All of these channels are available today, and will let Canadians coast to coast enjoy the full slate of CBC/Radio-Canada programming in drama, news, sports, documentaries and more,” the company outlined in a press release.
The company outlines that in addition to the all-news channels CBC News Network and ICI RDI, subscribers will get access to CBC channels local to them, which feature shows such as Coroner, The Great Canadian Baking Show, The National and Murdoch Mysteries.
RiverTV notes that the core package subscription price for the service remains at $16.99 per month. The RiverTV basic package lineup is now up to 38 channels, including CHCH-TV, W Network, Showcase, Teletoon, YTV, Treehouse and more.
“RiverTV is excited to include the CBC/Radio-Canada suite of channels in our lineup,” said VMedia CEO Alexei Tchernobrivets, in the press release.
“Canada’s national public broadcaster is an essential element of any TV package, and we are delighted to add CBC/Radio-Canada English and French channels featuring outstanding shows, news and sports events in both official languages.”
Subscribers will also be able to add documentary Channel, which offers documentaries from Canada and around the world, ICI ARTV, a French-language specialty network dedicated to arts & culture, and ICI Explora, a specialty channel focussed on health, science, the environment and nature, also in French.
