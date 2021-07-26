Motorola Edge 20 series to launch on August 5th

Earlier this month, the Motorola Edge 20 series popped up on China-based certification website TENAA, indicating that its release is imminent.
Motorola has now confirmed via Weibo that a launch event is slated for August 5th.
Though the announcement doesn’t delve into specifics or what exactly Motorola intends to reveal, the accompanying photo shows a smartphone camera, suggesting that the event will bring the new Motorola Edge 20 lineup to the light of day, which is rumoured to feature a 108-megapixel rear camera.
Previous leaks have indicated that the Motorola Edge 20 will sport a 6.67-inch OLED display with 2400 x 1080 pixel resolution, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G chipset and a 3,760mAh battery. The Edge will also reportedly offer a 3,760mAh power cell and come in green, white, black, silver, blue and gray colour variants.
The Motorola Edge 20 Pro, on the other hand, is also rumoured to feature a 6.67-inch OLED FHD+ panel with up to 12GB of RAM, a 4,230mAh battery and Android 11. This device will reportedly come in black, green, blue, pink, silver and gray colour variants.
