Gigabyte unveils two new high-end 4K gaming monitors

Following the success of its AORUS FV43U 4K gaming monitor, which completely sold out on the first day of release on NewEgg, Gigabyte is back with two new 4K gaming monitors with HDMI 2.1 support.
First up is the 32-inch AORUS FI32U which is best suited for PC gamers running the current industry-leading graphic cards, such as the RTX 3070 or the RTX 3080. According to Gigabyte’s press release, the AORUS FI32U is the only 4K monitor that has HDMI 2.1 and SuperSpeed IPS up to 144Hz/1ms. This will allow for a smooth 4K gaming experience with bright and vibrant colours while not losing out on contrast.
The monitor features a decent 120Hz refresh rate with VESA certified HDR 400 and has two HDMI 2.1 ports, one Display Port 1.4, two USB 3.0 and one USB C port. Additionally, you can pivot, tilt, swivel and adjust the height of your monitor for a comfortable viewing angle while gaming, working or just watching some Netflix.
While no price was disclosed by Gigabyte, the FI32U’s predecessor, the 43-inch AORUS FV43U, retails for $1,099.99 USD ($1,370.98 CAD). If the 43-inch 4K monitor costs about $1,370, we can expect the 32-inch FI32U to cost somewhere between $1,000 to $1,300.
Second on the list is the AORUS FO48U, specifically designed for new-gen console gamers. According to Gigabyte, the FO48U is the world’s first 48-inch 4K gaming monitor that features a premium OLED display panel. It supports HDMI 2.1 to enable 4K gaming at 120Hz, which is perfect for new-gen console owners. Additionally, the FO48U features AMD FreeSync Premium, allowing for a fluid and tear-free gaming experience.
The monitor also features “Space Audio” that allows you to customize the sound based on what you’re doing with it. Modes include ‘VS,’ ‘FPS,’ ‘Movie’ and ‘Live Concert.’
Additionally, the monitor has two USB 3.0 ports, one USB upstream, one USB C port, one DisplayPort 1.4, two HDMI 2.1 ports, a headphone jack and an audio line out.
Similar to the aforementioned FI32U, no pricing has been disclosed for this monitor.
MobileSyrup has reached out to Gigabyte for information regarding Canadian pricing and availability.
Image credit: AORUS
Source: Gigabyte
Comments