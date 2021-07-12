Small business minister launches call for applications for Digital Adoption Program

Small Business Minister Mary Ng has announced the call for applications for the first stream of the Canada Digital Adoption Program (CDAP).
CDAP was announced in Budget 2021 and includes an investment of $4 billion and consists of two streams.
The first stream will award funding of up to $336.8 million to not-for-profit organizations to support small businesses as they adopt digital technologies such as digital storefronts and e-commerce platforms.
“The success of Canada’s small businesses is critical in accelerating our nation’s economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and safeguarding our future as a competitive nation in an increasingly digital world,” Ng said in a news release.
“The Canada Digital Adoption Program will provide businesses from coast to coast to coast with the tools they need to bring their made-in-Canada products and services online, grow their businesses and hire workers.”
Further, the government notes that the program will be crucial in helping more Canadian businesses take advantage of the digital economy.
The call for applications for the first stream targets organizations with experience in helping local and regional businesses adopt digital technologies. The call for applications closes on August 6th, 2021.
Image credit: @mary_ng
Source: ISED
