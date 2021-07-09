PREVIOUS|
Get like-new refurbished products from Bose’s collection

Bose offers a one-year warranty on all of its refurbished products

Jul 9, 2021

7:10 AM EDT

If you’ve been thinking about picking up one of Bose’s audio offerings but don’t want to pay full price, now is your chance.

According to a post on RedFlagDeals by user ‘bigmcquizel,’ several of Bose’s refurbished products, including speakers, earphones, headphones, soundbars and TV sound systems are currently in stock.

Bose’s website states that “Every Bose-Certified Refurbished product completes a comprehensive process that includes inspection, genuine replacements (as needed), internal and external cleaning and rigorous testing to meet the same quality and functionality standards as new Bose products.” So, at least in theory, the product you’ll buy will be as good as new but at a lower price.

Additionally, Bose offers a one-year warranty on all of its refurbished products, offers a 90-day risk-free trial for you to test out the products and also gives free return delivery in case you aren’t satisfied with your purchase.

With all that out of the way, here is a list of refurbished products that Bose currently has in stock:

Source: Bose

