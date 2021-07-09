Get like-new refurbished products from Bose’s collection

If you’ve been thinking about picking up one of Bose’s audio offerings but don’t want to pay full price, now is your chance.
According to a post on RedFlagDeals by user ‘bigmcquizel,’ several of Bose’s refurbished products, including speakers, earphones, headphones, soundbars and TV sound systems are currently in stock.
Bose’s website states that “Every Bose-Certified Refurbished product completes a comprehensive process that includes inspection, genuine replacements (as needed), internal and external cleaning and rigorous testing to meet the same quality and functionality standards as new Bose products.” So, at least in theory, the product you’ll buy will be as good as new but at a lower price.
Additionally, Bose offers a one-year warranty on all of its refurbished products, offers a 90-day risk-free trial for you to test out the products and also gives free return delivery in case you aren’t satisfied with your purchase.
With all that out of the way, here is a list of refurbished products that Bose currently has in stock:
- SoundSport Free wireless headphones: Refurbished for $135.15, new for $249
- Bose Solo 5 TV sound system: Refurbished for $135.15, new for $249
- Bose Smart Soundbar 300: Refurbished for $347.65, new for $499
- Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700: Refurbished for $369, new for $479
- SoundLink Revolve Bluetooth speaker: Refurbished for $152.15, new $249
- Bose Sport Earbuds: Refurbished for $169.15, new for $235
- Bose Smart Soundbar 700: Refurbished for $683.40, new for $999
- Bose Bass Module 700: Refurbished for $687.65, new for $899
- SoundLink Revolve+ Bluetooth speaker: Refurbished for $228.65, new for $369
- Wave music system IV: Refurbished for $339.15, new for $649
- Bose TV Speaker: Refurbished for $181.90, new for $299
SoundLink Color Bluetooth Speaker II: Refurbished for $101.15, new for $169
- SoundLink Mini II Special Edition: Refurbished for $139.40, new for $229
- QuietComfort 35 wireless headphones II: Refurbished for $284, new for $399
- Bose Home Speaker 300: Refurbished for $179, new for $249
- SoundLink Micro Bluetooth speaker: Refurbished for $104, new for $129
- SoundSport Wireless Headphones: Refurbished for $104, new for $149
- Bose Surround Speakers: Refurbished for $349, new for $399
- Bose Smart Speaker 500: Refurbished for $324, new for $399
- SoundLink around-ear wireless headphones II: Refurbished for $194, new for $269
- Wave Soundtouch Music system IV: Refurbished for $524, new for $749
- Bose Portable Smart Speaker: Refurbished for $319, new for $449
- Bose Bass Module 500: Refurbished for $449, new for $499
- Bose Soundbar 500: Refurbished for $559, new for $699
- SoundLink Mini Bluetooth speaker II: Refurbished for $149, new for $229
- Lifestyle 650 home entertainment system: Refurbished for $4,499, new for $4,999
Source: Bose
Comments