Amazon Canada currently has a great deal on Logitech’s G533 Wireless Gaming Headset
The wireless headphones are on sale for 23 percent. That means you can pick up the gaming headset for $99.99, instead of the $129 price tag.
The overhead headset pushes DTS X 7.1 surround sound to help you accurately pinpoint footsteps or other integral sounds in a game.
Further, the G533 features advanced lossless digital audio transmission over 2.4GHz with up to a 15-meter range, enabling portability, all while offering lag and distortion-free audio. Pair that with a rechargeable and replaceable battery that gives you an impressive 15 hours of run time and you have a great headset for extended gaming sessions.
The headset also has sports mesh earpads for breathability, enabling you to wear them for hours on end without discomfort.
Lastly, the G533 features a noise-cancelling microphone for crystal clear voice chat with teammates. For added convenience, the mic automatically goes to mute mode when it is pushed back.
Amazon is offering free shipping on the product, so all you pay is $99.99 for the headset plus tax. You can learn more about the headset on Logitech’s website. To purchase the Logitech G533 from Amazon, click here.
Image credit: Logitech
Source: Amazon
MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships and publishes sponsored posts. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though MobileSyrup may earn a commission on purchases made via these links.
Comments