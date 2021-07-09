Here are some of the new features coming to iOS 15

This fall is poised to be jam-packed with operating system updates, ranging from Windows 11 to Android 12, but for iPhone users, the most anticipated upcoming update is undoubtedly iOS 15.
There are numerous enhancements coming to Apple’s mobile OS, including better notification management, the ability to invite Windows and Android users to FaceTime calls and a new copy/paste mechanic that bridges the digital and real-world in a surprising way.
iMessage is also getting some new enhancements that make it easier to organize images and links sent between friends.
Beyond that, Apple showed off new Apple Wallet features that should make it easier for companies to incorporate NFC-based keys into the iPhone, which in turn, should mean fewer things in your pockets.
Keep up with MobileSyrup for all the latest iOS 15 news
