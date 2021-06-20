Uber data shows significant increase in trips in Canadian cities as local economies reopen

Uber has released data that indicates Canadians are feeling more comfortable with engaging with local economies as cities start to reopen.
Data shows that overall downtown core trips for top Canadian cities have increased by 74 percent compared to the same week in January. For instance, trips in Toronto last week increased by 82 percent.
Downtown core trips in Montreal increased by 113 percent. Calgary and Vancouver also saw increases of 131 percent and 41 percent, respectively.
When looking at just last weekend, Uber saw an increase of 129 percent in trips compared to January across Canadian cities.
Uber saw an increase of 173 percent in Toronto for weekend trips and an increase of 210 percent in Montreal. Further, there was an increase of 214 percent in Calgary along with an increase of 44 percent in Vancouver.
Uber notes that it is looking for more than 30,000 drivers to sign up across the country to meet the demand as cities start reopening.
The ride-hailing service is launching two new features this summer. The first feature, UberX Reserve, will allow users to plan and confirm the trip up to 30 days in advance.
The second feature, Uber Pet, allows for any kind of domesticated animal to be brought on a trip, at the driver’s discretion.
Uber is also partnering with MADD to help Canadians return home safely. New riders who sign up for Uber from now until the end of the year will receive $15 off their first ride with the code ‘MADDCANADA21.’
