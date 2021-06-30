Bell offering $65/10GB plan to some existing customers

If you’re a Bell Mobility customer, you may want to check out your ‘My Bell’ account — the carrier is giving some users an “exclusive offer” plan with 10GB of data for $65 per month.
Although it may not seem like much, $65/10GB is arguably a better option than Bell’s current in-market starting plan of $80/30GB, assuming you don’t need more than 10GB of data. The $65/10GB offer includes 10GB of non-shareable data as well as unlimited talk and text. The details don’t specify if the 10GB is part of Bell’s unlimited data, which allows users to go beyond their data allotment without accruing overages, but caps data beyond the allotment at speeds of up to 512Kbps.
To get the Bell $65/10GB offer, it appears that you need to be an existing customer. The offer showed up in the ‘MyBell’ online portal under an ‘Exclusive offers’ tab. The offer notes that it’s only available online and through the MyBell ‘Change my rate plan’ tool.
If you’re already with Bell, it may be worth checking to see if you also have the offer. It could be a great way to get some extra data while lowering your monthly bill, or a cheaper alternative to the expensive $80/30GB plan.
However, it’s also worth noting that customers who aren’t with Bell, or who are but don’t have the offer will likely be better served with another carrier. At the time of writing, Koodo, Fido and Bell’s own flanker brand Virgin Mobile all offered similarly-priced plans with more data:
- $50/10GB
- $55/13GB
- $60/15GB
All of those plans are better priced than Bell’s $65/10GB exclusive offer — if you don’t need to stick with Bell, it may be worth making the switch.
