Telus launches PureFibre X in Calgary, invests $2 billion to expand fibre optic network

Telus is launching a new internet speed tier called PureFibre X, which offers download speeds of up to 2.5Gbps.
The new service will be offered in Calgary first, with other communities in Alberta and British Columbia following along.
Telus is also investing $2 billion to link more than 90 percent of Calgary homes and businesses to its PureFibre network, making it the largest and only 100 percent pure fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) network in Western Canada.
“Telus PureFibre offers the community a globally unmatched wireline infrastructure that ensures all citizens have access to the digital tools to drive improved health, social and economic outcomes,” says Darren Entwistle, president and CEO of Telus. “Moreover, Telus PureFibre X enables entrepreneurs, start-ups, home-based businesses and consumers with the fastest internet speeds available anywhere in Canada.”
PureFibre X internet services will bring the newest Wi-Fi 6, allowing for improved connectivity across homes and devices. The new fibre service, when combined with the Wi-Fi 6 technology, will result in simultaneous 4K streaming, video conferencing, online surfing, gaming and more.
Source: Telus
