At MWC 2021, TCL unveiled several new products that currently don’t have Canadian release dates.
However, some of these upcoming devices are still pretty cool. The first one is the TCL Nxtwear G wearable display glasses. These glasses are aimed at those who want a portable cinema or for gamers who want a display strapped to their face.
According to TCL, the glasses don’t need to be charged and are plug-and-play. The display technology features 1080p high-definition Sony FHD Micro OLED panels that emulate a 140-inch screen with a 16:9 aspect ratio. The Nxtwear G is compatible with more than 100 smartphones and two-in-one devices as well as laptops.
TCL is also launching a Multi-Screen Collaboration, which will allow Windows 10 users to wirelessly edit, share and control content with their TCL 20 Pro 5G or TCL 10 TabMax tablet. You also have a shared clipboard and can check your smartphone’s notifications.
TCL’s Movetime Family Watch 2 is a new smartwatch that features precise location tracking, an improved camera, a larger screen and 40 percent higher battery capacity.
The Movetime Family Watch 2 sports real-time geolocation so that parents can track their kids. Parents can also use a ‘Safe’ zone setting that triggers an alert if their child leaves the designated area.
The smartwatch offers a dedicated Kids UI and offers a 1.54-inch screen that kids can customize with colourful wallpapers. The watch’s starting price is €149 (roughly $218.85 CAD).
There’s also a new 5G CPE (an external 5G network) that uses high-grain antennas to pick up 5G signals across bands. This makes it possible for operators to grow 5G subscriptions. The TCL LinkHub 5G offers download speeds up to 4.67.Gbps over sub-6Ghz transmission.
The hub can be pole-or wall-mounted with IP67 water and dust resistance, lightning protection and an operating temperature of -40°C and +55°C.
Currently, there’s no Canadian release date for these products, but we’ll update this story if TCL releases any new information.
