Government invests $9.5 million to bring high-speed internet to 6,124 households in Ontario

The federal government is investing over $9.5 million to bring high-speed internet to communities in Ontario.
The funding will support 11 projects that will bring high-speed internet to 17 rural and Indigenous communities in the province. The projects will bring connectivity to 6,124 underserved households, 2,953 of which are in Indigenous communities.
Funding for the projects is being provided under the federal government’s $2.75 billion Universal Broadband Fund.
Communities part of the project include Big Grassy First Nation, Pikangikum, Chippewas of Georgina Island, North Spirit Lake First Nation region, Wauzhushk Onigum, Mishkeegogamang Ojibway First Nation region and more.
“This funding will further close the infrastructure gap between non-Indigenous and Indigenous communities,” said Indigenous Services Minister Marc Miller in a news release.
“The Universal Broadband Fund is an important program that continues to support Indigenous peoples’ access to high-speed Internet and enhances education and business opportunities in their communities.”
The fund aims to help ensure that 98 percent of Canadians are connected to high-speed internet by 2026 and 100 percent by 2030.
