Leaked build of Windows 11 shows new design, Start Menu, taskbar and more

A leaked build of Microsoft’s upcoming Windows update, Windows 11, leaked online.
Several people have installed the leaked build and shared screenshots, videos and more. Multiple publications, including The Verge and Windows Central, have also shared details of Windows 11.
The leaked build shows off a design refresh for the Start Menu and taskbar. While it’s important to note that some aspects of the design may change between now and launch, but the build does give us a good idea of how the final Windows 11 update will look.
Hello, Windows 11 pic.twitter.com/NvnRsUizgX
— Zac Bowden (@zacbowden) June 15, 2021
Much of the leaked design looks like Microsoft’s now-dead Windows 10X. Originally destined for the Surface Neo tablet and other dual-screen Windows devices, 10X later transitioned into a Chrome OS-like lightweight Windows and was eventually scrapped entirely. Some Windows 10X features were set to come to Windows 10, but evidently, much of the design also came to Windows, albeit this upcoming Windows 11 update.
Windows 11 has two new default wallpapers pic.twitter.com/8buhOH0X6x
— Tom Warren (@tomwarren) June 15, 2021
The Windows taskbar now features centred app icons reminiscent of the macOS dock. Additionally, the start menu now opens in the centre of the screen. It includes pinned apps, recent files and buttons for shutting down or restarting Windows 11. The Verge describes it as a simplified version of what exists in Windows 10, but without the much-maligned Live Tiles.
The taskbar also features a new ‘Widgets’ button. Although Widgets won’t load in the leaked Windows 11 build, it does suggest Microsoft plans to bring back Windows Widgets. That could also be the new home for Live Tiles, which no longer appear in the Start Menu.
here’s a first look at Windows 11. There’s a new Start menu, rounded corners, a new startup sound, and more https://t.co/VDS08QPsl5 pic.twitter.com/OkCyX3TtmI
— Tom Warren (@tomwarren) June 15, 2021
Windows 11 sports a new, simpler start-up and set-up experience as well. Plus, there’s a new start-up sound! And the desktop OS features rounded corners on app windows.
One other highly anticipated new feature in Windows 11 is the new Store experience. Rumours suggest it will offer a more streamlined experience, the ability for developers to submit any Windows application and more. However, the new Store experience wasn’t live in the leaked Windows 11 build.
the new Xbox experience on Windows 11 https://t.co/VDS08QPsl5 pic.twitter.com/4jXebU9B56
— Tom Warren (@tomwarren) June 15, 2021
There will likely be much more news about Windows 11 in the coming days, both from the leaked build as people uncover new features and from Microsoft’s upcoming Windows event. The company is largely expected to unveil Windows 11 on June 24th — this leak basically confirms that plan.
Image credit: The Verge
Source: The Verge, Windows Central
Comments