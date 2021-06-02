Microsoft to reveal what’s ‘next for Windows’ on June 24th

Microsoft plans to unveil what’s “next for Windows” at an event on June 24th.
Invites went out today and the company has a website where those interested can request a reminder for the June 24th Windows event. The event will kick off at 11am ET / 8am PT and according to The Verge will feature presentations from both Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and chief product officer Panos Panay.
The event will likely focus on a major visual overhaul of Windows 10 and probably include other significant enhancements Microsoft has in store for the desktop OS. Last week, Nadella teased a “next generation of Windows” in his Build keynote. Although I don’t expect Microsoft to announce Windows 11 — Microsoft has previously indicated that Windows 10 is the “last version of Windows” and will be treated as a service going forward.
That said, Yusuf Mehdi, corporate VP of modern life, search and devices tweeted about being excited for a “new version” of Windows and The Verge’s Tom Warren pointed out several hidden ’11’ teases in the event invite. Still, I expect the “next generation” of Windows will arrive as major updates to Windows 10, likely in the form of ‘Sun Valley.’
Sun Valley, if you haven’t been following Windows news closely, is the codename for Microsoft’s significant Windows user interface (UI) revamp. It’s expected to arrive in the fall with new icons, a more modern look for Windows and more. Plenty of work has begun on the revamp, with Microsoft previously teasing new icons and even working to update ancient icons that have been hanging around in the depts of the OS since Windows 95.
The other big rumour about upcoming Windows changes revolves around the Windows Store. Rumours suggest we’ll see a new, refreshed Store app in the future that enables more developer-friendly options like the ability to use their own payment systems instead of Microsoft’s.
