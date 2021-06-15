Background Noise Reduction expands to more Google Meet users

Yesterday, Google revealed the new ‘Companion Mode’ for Meet that makes hybrid meetings easier by giving all participants access to new and interactive features.
In addition to the Companion Mode, Google also announced that Background Noise Reduction in Google Meet is now available to more users and will be enabled by default.
According to Google’s update post, “To help limit distractions in your video call, Google Meet can remove background noises such as typing, closing a door, or the sounds of a nearby construction site. Noise cancellation helps make calls more productive by reducing distractions that can divert attention away from the content of the meeting.”
The noise-reduction feature was launched for Google Meet Workspace Enterprise Plus and Education Plus users on desktop and mobile last year. Now, Google is making the feature available for Workspace Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Essentials and Enterprise Standard users.
Additionally, the feature, which has been available for Enterprise Plus users since last year will be enabled by default starting August 9th, 2021.
Google Meet’s background noise reduction feature started rolling out yesterday and will be fully operational in the coming weeks. It’s worth noting that the noise reduction feature will not be available for the following:
- Workspace Essentials
- Business Starter
- Education Fundamentals
- Frontline
- Nonprofits, as well as G Suite Basic and Business customers.
Image credit: Google
Source: Google
