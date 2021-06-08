PREVIOUS
Sony announces WF-1000XM4 earbuds with noise-cancelling and new design

The earbuds cost $400 in Canada

Jun 8, 2021

4:43 PM EDT

Sony has announced its WF-1000XM4 wireless earbuds.

The noise-cancelling earbuds offer IPX4 water and sweat resistance and a new processor that’s 10 percent smaller than their predecessor. According to Sony, the WF-1000XM4’s processor will improve noise cancellation in comparison to the company’s previous XM3 earbuds while offering LDAC codec.

The earbuds also offer a smaller, more compact design.

Battery life has been upped to eight hours of playtime when noise-cancelling is enabled, while the charging case is 40 percent smaller than before and offers USB-C charging and supports Qi wireless charging.

In Canada, you can pre-order the earbuds from Amazon in a silver colour variant. The product will be released on July 2nd and cost $399.99 CAD.

