Microsoft expands Dolby Vision HDR gaming testing on Xbox Series X/S

Microsoft has expanded its Dolby Vision HDR gaming test on the Xbox Series X and Series S to Xbox Insider Alpha ring users.
The company is likely looking for more feedback on the feature before rolling it out to all Xbox Series X/S owners later this year. Just like with video content, Dolby Vision adds brighter colours and sharper contrast to games. Microsoft says that it worked with Dolby to create HDR gaming that “enables a more accurate HDR gaming experience when connected to a Dolby Vision-enabled TV.”
Get ready to transform your gaming experience with full-spectrum visuals! Rolling out to Xbox Insiders this week: Dolby Vision for gaming on Xbox Series X|S. pic.twitter.com/iU2RktHvPG
— Larry Hryb 🏡🎮☁ (@majornelson) May 14, 2021
Of course, to take advantage of this feature, you’ll need a television that supports Dolby Vision. For example, though several major TV manufacturers support the feature, Samsung doesn’t. Back in March, Xbox Insider Alpha ring users noticed that a few games received Dolby Vision support, including Borderlands 3, Gears 5 and Halo: The Master Chief Collection.
As it stands right now, it’s unclear if this new beta will include more titles or if Microsoft has plans to launch an Auto HDR-like feature that will add Dolby Vision across the entire Xbox game lineup. The latter option is unlikely given Dolby Vision’s key advantage over HDR10 is that it uses metadata to adjust HDR on a scene-by-scene basis rather than a one-size-fits-all solution.
It’s also unclear if games will support Dolby Vision at 120Hz or if the frame rate is locked to 60Hz. Forbes recently reported that Dolby is working with TV manufacturers to get 120Hz Dolby Vision running on the Xbox Series X and S.
Sony’s PlayStation 5 currently doesn’t support Dolby Vision HDR for video content or gaming.
Source: @majornelson
