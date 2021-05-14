PREVIOUS|
Samsung’s Galaxy Book, Book Pro and Book Pro 360 now available in Canada

The Galaxy Book starts at $859.99 in Canada

May 14, 2021

11:39 AM EDT

Samsung’s new Galaxy Book laptops are now available in Canada through Samsung’s website, Samsung Experience Stores and at other retail partners.

The South Korean electronics giant announced its Galaxy Book laptops back in April. For the last couple of weeks, Canadians could pre-order the laptops, but now they’re available for purchase. There are three Galaxy Book models, each with different configuration options.

Samsung Galaxy Book

First up, Samsung has the base Galaxy Book available in two configurations:

  • 15.6-inch, Intel Core i3 with UHD graphics, 8GB RAM, 256GB storage | $859.99
  • 15.6-inch, Intel Core i5 with Iris Xe graphics, 8GB RAM, 256GB storage | $989.99

You can learn more about those models here.

Next is the Galaxy Book Pro, available in the following configurations:

  • 13.3-inch, Intel Core i5 with Iris Xe graphics, 8GB RAM, 256GB storage | $1,469.99
  • 15.6-inch, Intel Core i5Â  with Iris Xe graphics, 8GB RAM, 256GB storage | $1,599.99
  • 15.6-inch, Intel Core i7 with Iris Xe graphics, 8GB RAM, 256GB storage | $1,729.99

You can learn more about the Galaxy Book Pro models here. It’s also worth noting that I spent some time with the Galaxy Book Pro in April. While I generally had a positive experience with the laptop, the configuration I tried doesn’t appear to be available in Canada.

Galaxy Book Pro360

Finally, there’s the Galaxy Book Pro 360, available in the following four configurations:

  • 13.3-inch, Intel Core i5 with Iris Xe graphics, 8GB RAM, 512GB storage | $1,599.99
  • 13.3-inch, Intel Core i7 with Iris Xe graphics, 8GB RAM, 512GB storage | $1,729.99
  • 15.6-inch, Intel Core i5 with Iris Xe graphics, 8GB RAM, 512GB storage | $1,729.99
  • 15.6-inch, Intel Core i7 with Iris Xe graphics, 8GB RAM, 512GB storage | $1,869.99

Some models have different colour options, including ‘Mystic Silver,’ ‘Mystic Blue’ and ‘Mystic Navy.’

Further, Samsung has an ‘early bird’ offer for any Canadians who purchase the Galaxy Book Pro 360 between May 14th and 28th at a Samsung Experience Store or retail partner location. Customers who do so will get a e-voucher they can redeem on Samsung’s Canadian website between May 14th and June 30th, 2021 to get a free pair of Galaxy Buds Pro in ‘Phantom Black.’

Finally, although Samsung says that the laptops are available for purchase starting May 14th, at the time of writing the company’s website still listed the laptops as available for pre-order or as ‘coming soon.’ At some point today, they should become available for purchase, so those looking to buy one should keep an eye on Samsung’s website.

