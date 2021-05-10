Telus investing $13 billion in British Columbia through 2024

Telus is investing $13 billion in British Columbia through 2024 and is expanding its 5G network to more than 187 communities in the province.
The Vancouver-based national carrier says it will bring its 5G network to 119 Indigenous communities and 335 Indigenous lands which include Reserves, treaty-lands and self-governing lands across the province.
Telus will also connect more homes and businesses to its gigabit-enabled Telus PureFibre network to allow people to work and learn from home.
The carrier says the investments in operations and infrastructure across the province will support economic recovery following the COVID-19 pandemic.
“As we look ahead with optimism to a period of social and economic recovery, our investments are enabling more British Columbians with world-best connectivity to work, learn, socialize, access healthcare, and transact safely and effectively from their homes,” said Telus CEO Darren Entwistle in a statement.
Further, Telus plans to hire 12,000 British Columbians primarily in construction, engineering and emerging technologies over the next four years.
The carrier also plans to expand its ‘Internet for Good’ program to students in-need and British Columbians living with a disability. The program offers low-income families internet for $9.95 per month.
Source: Telus
