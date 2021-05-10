PREVIOUS|
Deals

More than 80 games discounted as part of Best Buy’s ‘Being-at-Home Essentials’ sale

All games listed are on sale until May 13th except any Star Wars titles, which are on sale until May 20th

May 10, 2021

1:27 PM EDT

Zion Williamson on the cover of NBA 2K21

Best Buy is offering a â€˜being-at-home essentialsâ€™ sale that includes video games, smart home gadgets, fitness products and more.

There are over 80 video games and accessories for all major consoles on sale.

Check the notable mentions below:

Nintendo Switch

PlayStation

Xbox

Accessories

It’s worth noting that all games listed above are on sale until May 13th. However, Star Wars titles are on sale until May 20th.

To check out the full list of ‘Being-at-home essentials’ sales, click here.

Source: Best Buy

