More than 80 games discounted as part of Best Buy’s ‘Being-at-Home Essentials’ sale

Best Buy is offering a â€˜being-at-home essentialsâ€™ sale that includes video games, smart home gadgets, fitness products and more.
There are over 80 video games and accessories for all major consoles on sale.
Check the notable mentions below:
Nintendo Switch
- Fire Emblem: Three Houses: Now $54.99, was $79.99
- Immortals Fenyx Rising: Now $39.99, was $79.99
- Just Dance 2021: Now $29.99, was $59.99
- NBA 2K21: Now $19.99, was $29.99
- New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe: Now $54.99, was $79.99
- Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville Complete Edition: Now $34.99, was $54.99
- Splatoon 2: Now $54.99, was $79.99
- Super Mario Maker 2: Now $54.99, was $79.99
- Super Mario Odyssey: Now $54.99, was $79.99
- Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition: Now $54.95, was $78.95
PlayStation
- Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla (PS5): Now $49.99, was $79.99
- Cyberpunk 2077 (PS4): Now $39.99, was $79.99
- FIFA 21 (PS4): Now $19.99, was $39.99
- Immortals Fenyx Rising (PS5): Now $39.99, was $79.99
- Marvel’s Avengers (PS4): Now $34.99, was $49.99
- NBA 2K21 (PS5): Now $39.99, was $49.99
- Star Wars Squadrons (PS4): Now $29.99, was $54.99
- Trials of Mana (PS4): Now $24.99, was $49.99
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate (PS5): Now $49.99, was $69.99
- Grand Theft Auto V Premium Online Edition (PS4): Now $19.99, was $29.99
- Red Dead Redemption 2 (PS4): Now $29.99, was $49.99
Xbox
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (Xbox One / Xbox Series X): Now $49.99, was $79.99
- Cyberpunk 2077 (Xbox One): Now $39.99, was $79.99
- FIFA 21 (Xbox One): Now $19.99, was $39.99
- It Takes Two (Xbox Series X / Xbox One): Now $39.99, was $54.99
- Madden NFL 21 (Xbox One): Now $19.99, was $39.9
- Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath Kollection (Xbox One): Now $29.99, was $49.99
- NBA 2K21 (Xbox One): Now $19.99, was $29.99
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (Xbox One): Now $29.99, was $54.99
- Star Wars Squadrons (Xbox One): Now $29.99, was $54.99
Accessories
- Turtle Beach EAR FORCE Recon 50P PlayStation 4 Headset – Black: Now $29.99, was $39.99
- Turtle Beach Ear Force Recon 50X Gaming Headset for Xbox One: Now $29.99, was $39.99
- Turtle Beach Gaming Headset with Microphone for Switch – Black/Red: Now $49.99, was $59.99
It’s worth noting that all games listed above are on sale until May 13th. However, Star Wars titles are on sale until May 20th.
To check out the full list of ‘Being-at-home essentials’ sales, click here.
Source: Best Buy
