Sony warns that PlayStation 5 shortages will continue into 2022: report

Sony has told analysts that it expects that the ongoing PS5 shortages will continue into 2022, according to Bloomberg.
“I don’t think demand is calming down this year and even if we secure a lot more devices and produce many more units of the PlayStation 5 next year, our supply wouldn’t be able to catch up with demand,” CFO Hiroki Totoki told the analysts, per Bloomberg.
Earlier this year, PlayStation boss Jim Ryan said the PS5 will likely be difficult to purchase until this Christmas season. Since launching in November, the current-gen console has seen low supply amid significant demand well outpacing that of its predecessor, the PlayStation 4.
While consoles are often difficult to get at launch, the PS5’s supply woes have been compounded by the global semiconductor shortage. The PS5’s immediate competitors, Microsoft’s Xbox Series X/S and Nintendo’s Switch, both use semiconductors, as do businesses in several other industries, such as the automotive market.
Therefore, Sony is facing a great deal of competition when it comes to securing the parts necessary to manufacture its highly sought-after new console. Xbox, for its part, says there will be Series X/S shortages until at least June, while Nintendo has warned that Switch supply could become more constrained later this year.
Source: Bloomberg
