WhatsApp eases deadline to accept its privacy update

WhatsApp says it won’t delete accounts that haven’t accepted its new privacy terms by May 15th, but says they’ll lose some functionality eventually.
The Facebook-owned company says it has displayed a notification in WhatsApp providing more information about the update over the past few weeks.
“After giving everyone time to review, we’re continuing to remind those who haven’t had the chance to do so to review and accept. After a period of several weeks, the reminder people receive will eventually become persistent,” the company notes.
After users receive the persistent reminder, they’ll encounter limited functionality on WhatsApp until they accept the updates.
“You won’t be able to access your chat list, but you can still answer incoming phone and video calls. If you have notifications enabled, you can tap on them to read or respond to a message or call back a missed phone or video call,” WhatsApp outlines.
After a few weeks of limited functionality, WhatsApp says users won’t be able to receive incoming calls or notifications and that the app will stop sending messages and calls to your phone.
WhatsApp received significant backlash earlier this year when it introduced the new feature, which prompted it to extend the update deadline to May 15th.
Source: WhatsApp
